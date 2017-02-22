During the meeting held February 21, Raul Castro and the congressmen discussed issues of interest to Cuba and the United States

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, received in Havana a delegation from the United States Congress, led by Democrat Senator from Vermont, Patrick Leahy, and Republican Senator from Mississippi, Thad Cochran.

The northern delegation was also comprised of Democratic Senators Thomas Udall (New Mexico) and Michael Bennett (Colorado), Democratic Representatives James McGovern and Seth Moulton (Massachusetts) as well as Charge d’Affaires a.i. Jeffrey DeLaurentis.

During the meeting held yesterday, Raul Castro and the congressmen discussed issues of interest to both countries.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez; Minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca; and the General Director of the United States Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, participated on the Cuban side.

The congressional delegation had been previously received by Ministers Rodriguez and Malmierca, as well as Agriculture Minister, Gustavo Rodriguez.