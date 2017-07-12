Cuba will be commemorating this date with a mini-marathon to be attended by over 300 runners from several countries

The 4th International Mandela Day Mini-Marathon was officially announced by Patrick Rankhumice, charge d’affaires of the South African Embassy in Havana and Carlos Gattorno, Marabana President.

‘For us it is vital to celebrate once again this four-kilometer mini-marathon in Havana and to honor along with the Cuban people the legacy of a man who did so much for the freedom of my country and for social justice,’ according to Rankhumice.

The diplomat also recalled the strong ties between both nations reflected in the friendship and example of two universal men such as Mandela and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

She urged the entire population to participate and pay tribute to the former South African president, icon of the struggle against racism.

Gattorno stated that the July 15’s marathon is set and over 300 runners from Mexico, South Africa, the United States, Italy and Cuba registered.

The mini-marathon, he said, will start at the Kid Chocolate Sports Center, on Prado Streets.

‘This is a race that from its first version has deeply touched the Cuban people concerning the participation, but above all, because it implies the MandelaÂ´s image, values and historical legacy, ‘ Gattorno said.

Nelson Mandela International Day was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2009 to be held every July 18 in several nations of the world in different ways.