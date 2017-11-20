Cuba is willing to develop joint projects and to establish lasting relations in the interest of both countries

Cuba expressed its willingness to contribute to and collaborate with the development of joint projects with South Africa in biotechnology, and establish lasting relations in the interest of both countries.

Marta Ayala, deputy director-general of the Cuban Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), told the news agency Prensa Latina that her recent visit to South Africa was part of a long-term strategy designed by that institution in this African country.

‘As long as some objectives are attained, the way for new and interesting marketing and collaboration opportunities will be paved,’ she said.

Doctor Ayala led a delegation also composed of Heber Biotec sales expert and Master of Science Ana Blanca Torres that had the objective of continuing some ongoing marketing actions on South African soil, with several products and projects developed by the CIGB.

In her statements to Prensa Latina, the member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee, recalled that ‘we have been present in the South African market for more than a decade, together with the Biovacs Institute,’ located in the southern city of Cape Town, with the vaccine against hepatitis B. W’e think this is a good time to expand the marketing relations with other South African companies and introduce, through them, new products, projects and technology developed by the Cuban scientific community.’

In this reference, she expressed interest in being able to take the trade relations between both countries the high level of their political relations.’