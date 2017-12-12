Cuba Hosts Political Council of Alba-TCP

The 16th Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) will be held tomorrow in Havana, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) confirmed today.

According to the official statement of that portfolio, the meeting will allow to coordinate actions, explore new integration opportunities and reaffirm the commitment of unity, cooperation, and solidarity among the nations that make up the bloc in the current regional conjuncture.

The ALBA-TCP is a bastion of respect and observance of the precepts of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, adopted at the second Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Havana, in January 2014, the MINREX states in its note.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty is an integration platform focused on Latin American and Caribbean countries, which emphasizes the fight against poverty and social exclusion based on left doctrines.

It was specified as a political, social and economic collaboration and complementation project in the region, under the promotion, initially, of Cuba and Venezuela, as the counterpart of the FTAA (Free Trade Area of the Americas), promoted by the United States.

In addition to Venezuela and Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Dominica, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia form the bloc.