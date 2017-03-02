Cuban representative, Pedro Luis Pedroso, requested to invest energy in seeking solutions and not in politicized impositions

Cuba advocates for developing a cooperation and dialogue approach to make the functioning of the Human Rights Council more effective, the representative of the Caribbean nation, Pedro Luis Pedroso, stated in Geneva.

When speaking at the high-level segment of the 34th ordinary session of the Council, the head of the Cuban delegation stated that only through a cooperation and dialogue approach could that entity be effective in its work to promote and protect all human rights humans.

In this sense, he requested to invest energy in seeking solutions and not in politicized impositions, which is in no way an effective action by the Human Rights Council.

‘The challenges before us are so serious and transcendent that it is irresponsible to undermine the environment of cooperation essential for the effectiveness of this body,’ he said.

After thanking the confidence placed in the Caribbean nation in its election as a member of the Human Rights Council, he indicated that the membership is assumed with the decision to ‘help focus the Council’s efforts on issues that really require international attention.’

‘Cuba will remain committed to genuine international cooperation based on the indivisibility of human rights, non-selectivity and non-politicization,’ he said.