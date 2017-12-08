Cuba’s greatest achievements are expressed in the educational, health, and social security areas

Cuba exhibits tangible human rights achievements by guaranteeing access to education, health and social security amid the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than 50 years ago.

More than 1,750,000 students were enrolled only in the 2017-2018 school year, about 68,000 students are in boarding schools and other 755,000 are in semi-boarding schools.

There are currently about 10,698 schools, of them, 26 are teacher training centers. These institutions have more than 23,000 students.

In terms of social security, the Caribbean island ensures retirement pensions to 1,672,000 people and about 245 million pesos for maternity leaves.

Regarding expenses, the State had 36.5 million pesos for public health, social assistance, culture, sports, public administration, among other sectors.

In sports, the Caribbean nation reached from 1900 to date about 77 gold, 68 silver and 75 bronze medals at Olympic Games, Granma newspaper said.

Cuba has been since January 1, 2017, for fourth time one of the eight representatives of Latin America and the Caribbean in the Human Rights Council, with more votes in its election (160) than any other country in the region.