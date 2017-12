The Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power will be set up in Cuba on December 17 for a new mandate that will run for two and a half years, Granma newspaper reports today.

These grass-roots legislative bodies will be made up of delegates (local government representatives) elected during the November 24 and December 3 votes.

The date for the setting up of the Municipal Assemblies was reportedly decided yesterday by the Council of States in Havana.