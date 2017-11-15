The Caribbean nation will be represented by Gisselle Monzón, one of the most active exponents of Cuba’s new generation of designers

Cuba will be among the Latin American countries attending the V Biennial of the Bolivian Cartel (BICeBé) to be held in Bolivia from November 20 to 25.

The Caribbean nation will be represented by Gisselle Monzón, one of the most active exponents of Cuba’s new generation of designers.

David Carson (United States), Parisa Tashakori (Iran), Ronald Curchod (France), Alberto Montt (Chile / Ecuador), Felipe Taborda (Brazil), Boldrini & Ficcardi, Jossi Lemel (Israel) are some other guests invited to the event.

According to the general coordinator of the BICeBé, Susana Machicao, the works to be exhibited constitute a representation of contemporary graphics but also stand out as documents of historical importance.

Machicao explained that the venues of the event will be the National Museum of Art, the Cultural House of Spain, the French Alliance, the Simón I. Patiño Center, the Art Space of the Andean Development Corporation, the Cultural Center of Brazil in Bolivia and some galeries in La Paz. Among the varied program of BICeBé, which will officially occupy the Chuquiago Marka fairground in La Paz, stands out the exhibition Fichez-Moi, by French artist Ronald Cuchord.

Conceived as a platform for exchange and dialogue, the event will pay homage to the Italian writer, philosopher and professor Umberto Eco, considered today among the geniuses of semiotics and linguistics.

In its fifth edition, the event has Ecuador as the guest of honor country and among its purposes is to strengthen the exchange in branches of design such as: branding, advertising, typography, editorial, photography, illustration and packing.