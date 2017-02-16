Cuba’s President Raul Castro and Ireland’s Michael Higgins have recognized the potential to promote economic, commercial and bilateral cooperation

According to an official note released by the national television, both leaders confirmed during a meeting described as cordial the good state of the bilateral relations and exchanged on issues of the international agenda.

The visitor was accompanied by David Stanton, minister of state for justice at the Department of Justice and Equality; Irish Ambassador, Sonja Hyland; and Secretary-General to the President, Art O’Leary.

Nial Burgess, secretary general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Claire Power, advisor to the Office of the President, and Philip Hamell, assistant secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, also participated.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Justice Minister Maria Esther Reus, and Deputy Foreign Minister, Rogelio Sierra, attended on the Cuban side.

The Irish Chief of State will visit today the fairground of the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, seat of the main book exhibition in Cuba.

According to his agenda, the Irish visitor will also tour in the Cuban capital centers of scientific interest, will open the exhibition “The Irish people in Latin America”, and will develop other activities.

Higgins arrived in Cuba yesterday on an official visit, and was officially welcomed by the Cuban President at the Palace of the Revolution.