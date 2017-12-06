Cuba and China Willing to Foster Trade Unions Ties

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) and the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC) agreed to cooperate and support the socioeconomic plans in their countries

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) and the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC) have expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation and support socioeconomic updating plans in their countries, an official note stated today.

During a meeting held in Beijin, ACFTU Vice-Chairman, Li Yufu, and CTC Secretary General, Ulises Guilarte, expressed their positions and also the strategic and special nature of the union relations.

Both leaders exchanged about the role of their organizations after China’s entry into a new era of renewal and the process undertaken by Cuba to update its economic and social model.

Li said that the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and peoples allowed to expand and enhance the exchange of ACFTU and CTC on issues of mutual interest, the diplomatic note says.

Guilarte referred to the recent dialogue of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with political parties from more than 120 countries in the world and considered it an important initiative to achieve a community of shared future with lasting peace, security, prosperity, openness, equity and social justice.

The Cuban leader, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party, led the island’s delegation in that forum, held from November 30 to December 3 in Beijing. He also held meetings with senior Chinese officials and toured the Party School of the CPC.