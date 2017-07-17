Juan Manuel Santos arrived in Cuba on Sunday and was received by Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister, Rogelio Sierra, at the Jose Marti International Airport

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos paid tribute today to the Cuban National Hero Jose Marti in the Memorial of the Revolution Square, accompanied by the Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra.

Later, Santos will hold official talks with his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro. On this same day, Santos, along with some 20 Colombian businessmen in the sectors of construction, packaging, agribusiness, food, electricity and electronics, engineering and services Oil, and energy and chemicals, participated in a Cuba-Colombia Business Forum held at the National Hotel of Cuba.

Likewise, Santos and his official delegation will attend in the afternoon in a tribute to the Nobel Prize in Literature (1982) Gabriel Garcia Marquez in the Palace of Marquis of Arcos located in Old Havana, according to a press release from the Colombian government. Cuba and Colombia reestablished diplomatic relations definitively on October 28, 1993, after several breaking-off: in 1961, due to the isolation policy to the Cuban Revolution, and in 1981, under Alberto LlerasÂ´s term. At present, both nations hold a friendly exchange of mutual respect, in which he stressed the role of Cuba as guarantor and venue of the Conversation Talks between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP), in order to reach the signing of the Final Peace Agreement in that nation.

