Chileans Honor Fidel with Soccer Match

As part of the activities to honor Fidel Castro on occasion of the first anniversary of his death, the Coordinator Group of Solidarity with Cuba in Santiago de Chile organized a soccer match.

The idea was to organize a match called Copa Solidaridad y Vida por Cuba (Friendship Cup and Live for Cuba) to raise funds for the victims of the hurricane Irma, while paying tribute to Fidel Castro.

Health workers, retirees and former athletes from southern Santiago de Chile participated in the match, which was attended by Marcos Hernandez, first secretary of the Cuban Embassy in Chile.

Meanwhile, Pedro Bronzic, on behalf of the Group of Solidarity with Cuba in Chile, collected hundreds of signatures for a letter that will be sent to the U.S. Embassy in Chile, expressing a strong condemnation of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

In a ceremony held yesterday at the Embassy of Cuba in Chile, graduates of the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) of Cuba together with groups of solidarity, honored Fidel Castro.

Doctors graduated in Cuba and the movement of solidarity in Chile, seized the occasion to deliver the first part of a donation for the victims of hurricane Irma.

Dr. Mayra Mendez, president of the ELAM group in Chile, told the Prensa Latina news agency that it is a modest contribution, but collected with a lot of love and with the certainty that it will increase.

‘We opened an account for the donations to be made, which still continue, but we had difficulties sending the money to Cuba. As a result of the U.S. blockade, no Chilean bank agreed to make the transfer,’ she said.

Sergio Martinez, charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Cuba in Chile, thanked the solidarity of the groups of ELAM graduates for supporting the Cuban Revolution.