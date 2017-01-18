According to analysts, the Supreme Court has in its hands the future of the process for the split of the community block

The UK Supreme Court announced that on January 24th it will decide if it requires a parliamentary permission to begin negotiations for the British separation of the European Union (EU) or Brexit, which can stop the process.

Britain’s top court said that next Tuesday it would respond to the government’s appeal against a ruling by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (EWHC), which in November 2016 ruled that MPs should vote on Activation of Brexit.

If its judges find no appeal by the Executive, it will remain in hands of the House of Commons to approve the begining of the negotiations between London and Brussels.

Gina Miller, a British businesswoman, represents to justice some groups opposing Brexit, who demand that for the invocation of Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, which will open the way to the break with Europeans, the government has the vote of the legislators.

In a speech before the ambassadors of the 27 EU member states, Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated Tuesday that she intends to invoke the Lisbon Treaty at the end of March this year and revealed that she intends to break it in a clear way with the European community, which includes abandoning its single market.