Media reports place Bolivia as the country with highest rate in the growth of the Gross Domestic Product in the region

Bolivia will end this year again as the country with the highest economic growth in South America, President Evo Morales said today during the ceremony to increase the population of river turtles in Trinidad, in the Beni district.

Morales said that the media reports place Bolivia as the country with highest rate in the growth of the Gross Domestic Product in the region.

This way, Bolivia keeps that trend for the fifth time (2009, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017), and fourth in a row, during the period of almost 12 years of the Democratic and Cultural Revolution led by Morales.

In this regard, Morales said that before he took power in 2006, Bolivia was the last country in South America and the second to last in the American continent following Haiti.

He said that the process of change was focused mainly on the nationalization of natural resources and the recovery of strategic companies, as well as industrialization, so that large investments can be made in various districts.

Evo also referred to the possibilities of the Bolivian departments of Beni, Santa Cruz and Pando to start new businesses and open new markets with the Brazilian states of Acre, Rondonia, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul as neighboring territories.

In this regard, he announced that on January 30th a joint meeting will be held in Puerto Ustarez, Bolivia, given the interest shown also by the governors of the four Brazilian states, especially in the purchase of salt.

Precisely, in that site a border post will be established to prevent smuggling and also improve the social situation of this region.

In the program to increase the population of turtles, 210,000 individuals of two species were released this afternoon on the Ibare River of the Loma Suarez community.