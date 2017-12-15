The Secretary General of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), Bolivian David Choquehuanca, stated today that one of the objectives of this organization is for humanity to dream again
Act of Solidarity With Venezuela on XIII Anniversary of Alba
In Abya Yala, there were no borders, no flags to divide us, we worked for brotherhood, unity and harmony until strange men arrived from other latitudes and the division began, they began to dismember us with the systematic plundering of natural resources, stated the former Bolivian foreign minister.
‘First they divide us, disintegrate us and then steal our wealth,’ he said.
Therefore, Choquehuanca pointed out, men like the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the Venezuelan commander Hugo Chávez, the first indigenous president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and the ex presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Néstor Kirchsner (Argentina), decide to build integration again.