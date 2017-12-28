ENGLISH NEWSPAPER IN SANCTI SPIRITUS, CUBA
Thursday - December 28 2017

BARRANQUILLA 2018 » 28 December, 2017

368 Cuban Athletes Qualified to Barranquilla 2018

Cuba hopes to sustain the regional leadership exercised since Panama 1970 games. (Picture talken from http://barranquilla2018.com/).

Cuba adds 368 athletes qualified for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games, to be played from July 19 to August 3, 2018 in the Colombian city of Barranquilla

According to the sports website Jit, José Antonio Miranda, director of high performance of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), said that this figure was updated with the inscriptions in volleyball (32 athletes), in its modalities of room and beach, and basketball 3×3 (4).

Miranda added that there are 21 sports included in that relationship and reiterated the purpose of the Cubans to sustain the regional leadership exercised since the version of Panama-1970 and only ceded when the Greater Antillean did not attend the San Salvador-2002 events, and Mayagüez-2010.

The federation confirmed the claim of the island to depend on a delegation of between 500 and 560 contestants in 33 sports disciplines, in which they must take 393 of the 470 tests called.

 

