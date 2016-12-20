The United Nations General Assembly has paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who died on November 25th

Organized by the Cuban Permanent Mission to the UN the special homage was requested by a group of countries from various continents.

Almost 30 speakers are expected to attend the session, both in their national capacity and on behalf of global and regional organizations, including the Group of 77 plus China, which brings together 134 of the 193 UN member states, as well as the Non-Aligned Countries Movement, which brings together 120.

Since the announcement of the death of the revolutionary leader, there has been an abundance of messages of condolences and sympathy for Cuba, both from the United Nations and in New York.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and his successor, António Guterres, and General Assembly President Peter Thomson, among other senior officials of the organization, expressed sorrow for the death of Fidel Castro.

Prensa Latina collected dozens of testimonies of respect, admiration and affection for Fidel, who defended in the United Nations and other global scenarios peace, equality and attachment to the sovereignty and independence of peoples.

‘We are going to miss Fidel. One of the greatest men of the 20th century and of all times has gone,’ stressed former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark; Nicaraguan Ambassador Maria Rubiales highlighted the legacy of the revolutionary man.