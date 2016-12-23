Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » December 2016 » Top news, World/

Italy Confirms Death of Terrorist Involved on Berlin Attack

.
Friday, 23 December, 2016 . . 0  

The Italian Interior Minister, Marco Minitti confirmed that Anis Amri, the Tunisian citizen wanted for the terrorist truck attack in Berlin was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police in Milan

escambray today, terrorism, berlin terrorist attack, italy

The event occurred around three in the morning during a routine identification check. (Photo taken from PL)

The event occurred around three in the morning during a routine identification check in a central area of the second largest city of the country.

The incident began when the soldiers asked Amri for his documents and he extracted a pistol from a backpack with which he shot and wounded one of the policemen in his shoulder.

 

Related

Published under: , ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.