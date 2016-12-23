The Italian Interior Minister, Marco Minitti confirmed that Anis Amri, the Tunisian citizen wanted for the terrorist truck attack in Berlin was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police in Milan

The event occurred around three in the morning during a routine identification check in a central area of the second largest city of the country.

The incident began when the soldiers asked Amri for his documents and he extracted a pistol from a backpack with which he shot and wounded one of the policemen in his shoulder.