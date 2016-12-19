Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), Fernando González, will visit the United States on December 20th and 21st, the National foreign ministry confirmed

According to a report by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, González will be accompanied by directors of the National Seismological Research Center, the Meteorology Institute and the National Center for Protected Areas.

During his stay in Washington, the Cuban delegation will hold meetings with officials of US government agencies who are partners of Citma.

Among these institutions are the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the Department of Commerce, and the Geological, National Parks and Fisheries and Wildlife Services from the Interior Department.