The process would have been finished by the end of this year, but delays in getting the zones ready forced to change the schedule

The Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) will jointly continue to prepare the Transitional Adjustment Zones where the members of the guerrillas will stay during the disarmament.

On December 31, teams of civilian workers will arrive in 9 of these sites to help pushing forward the foreseen work. These efforts are to be continued in another 16 sites, both Government and FARC-EP spokesmen have confirmed

There will be 20 of these zones and 6 additional sites, smaller than the former, operating throughout Colombia, where members of the insurgent groups will gradually gather as part of the demobilizing process.

