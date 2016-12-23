A campaign instituted last February allowed the immunization of 13 million citizens, while in August another intensive campaign vaccinated almost three million more

The Angolan government will announce the end of the yellow fever epidemic in the country, which had put the health system on a state of high alert and threatened to become a global problem when it spread to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Given that no new cases of the disease have been reported for six months (June 23), Health Minister, Luis Gomes Sambo will, in a press conference, give details of the end of the epidemic, as announced by the Office of Institutional Press and Communication.

The cooperation of the population with the vaccination campaigns and the continued determination of the government and its partners to eradicate the epidemic in the country contributed to reaching the targeted 25.28 million people who were vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in December last year, in the Viana municipality, 369 people, of the 3,818 suspected cases, died.

