Sancti Spiritus First to Use Herberferon in Cuba
Sancti Spíritus becomes the first Cuban territory to use Heberferon, a drug created by the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) to fight skin cancer, after the results obtained in the clinical trials which led to the cure or remission of the disease in several groups of patients.
According to the latest statistical records, skin cancer —the one with the highest incidence in the territory in recent years— continues to rise rapidly in this province, where more than 3 600 cases have been reported.
The Coppelia of Sancti Spiritus is as good as new
The Coppelia ice-cream shop of Sancti Spiritus has been re-opened after being submitted to refurbishment for almost four months
Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Visits Mozambique
Vice President of the Cuban Council of State Salvador Valdés Mesa arrived in Mozambique this afternoon from South Africa on a tour that also included Ethiopia
Cuba Grabs First Game at Culiacan 2017 Caribbean Series (+photos)
Granma Alazanes got their first win in Culiacan by defeating Dominican Republic representative Tigres de Licey 4-0 in the opening game of the 2017 Caribbean Series
Cuban Henry Reeve Contingent Granted Public Health Award
The prize is awarded once a year, and will be delivered during the 70th World Health Assembly, scheduled from May 22nd to 31rd in Geneva
Pedagogia 2017 Congress Starts in Havana, Cuba
The event is being held at Havana’s Conference Center and is attended by some 3,000 professionals, including delegates from other countries
AU Summit Ratifies Condemnation of US Blockade against Cuba
The Summit, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, also called for unity to uphold the maintenance of peace and stability in the continent
Treasure Hunter to Raise British Warship Potentially with Wold Worth £1bn
An Argentine treasure hunter aims to raise a British warship which sank off the coast of Uruguay more than 250 years ago, in hopes of uncovering its cargo – thought to be of gold worth £1 billion
Special
Raul Castro in CELAC Summit: Working for “Unity Within Diversity” is an Urgent Need
President of Cuba Raul Castro reiterated Cuba’s commitment to boost unity and peace in Latin America and the Caribbean to face new challenges in the region
Cuba’s Third Canopy Station Opens in Trinidad
A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios, Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area
Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path
Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)