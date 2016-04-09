José Martí in the heart of Sancti Spíritus
La Patria en el corazón was the motto raised by Sancti Spíritus students and workers who recalled the legacy of the Commander in Chief fo the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the 95th and 55th anniversaries of the Federation of University Students (FEU, for is Spanish acronym) and the Federation of High School Students (FEEM), respectively.
Thousands of residents of this central Cuban province participated in the traditional March of the Torches honoring our National Hero, José Martí
