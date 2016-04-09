New Treatment for Hair Loss in Sancti Spíritus, Cuba
A new treatment for baldness is now available in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. The procedure, which is based on the application of platelet rich plasma, has proved effective in patients suffering from non-scarring alopecia.
“We’ve been using this application for about a year now to treat androgenetic alopecia in patients reporting it for less than a decade time, because beyond that period the procedure is not very feasible”, told Escambray Dr. Vladimir Sánchez, the dermatologist who is the lead author of this study. The method has been also applied in cases of alopecia areata, he added. »
