Comfort and Efficiency: Credentials of the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad
The high standards of quality and economic efficiency distinguished the performance of the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad in 2016. This is the Ministry of Turismo’s only 5-star hotel in the province of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba.
According to Mayelín Cabello Pérez, deputy director of the facility, the tourist center exceeded forecasted profits and revenues, and reported a hotel occupancy of nearly 92 percent, despite the increase of the commercialization prices in comparison with the previous year.
Quality Validated at Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad »
Cuban Entrepreneurs Visit the U.S.A. for Business Discussions
One of the main goals of the visit is to promote the potentialities of Cuba’s maritime-port sector, particularly the new deep-water port in the Mariel Special Development Zone
Donald Trump Becomes 45th USA President this Friday
Almost two months after a wave of spontaneous protests greeted the election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, another nationwide round of protests begins this Friday
Cuban Factory Begins Producing Laptops and Tablets
The factory can manufacture up to 500 devices a day, with a total annual production capacity of 120,000 units, for which the facility has a staff of 80 workers
Avalanche Destroys Luxury Mountain Hotel in Italy
A huge avalanche swallowed up a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong earthquakes rocked the area, burying up to 30 people under tons of snow and debris, officials said on Thursday
Varadero Tourist Resort Granted Environmental Recognition
This environmental category is part of a mechanism designed to favor the sustainability of the tourist activity, and is based on the sustainable coastal monitoring aimed at preserving the beach
Cuba-USA Sign Agreement on Search and Rescue
Cuba and the USA signed a Maritime-Aeronautical Search and Rescue Agreement, so as to strengthen the cooperation for aiding people in danger
British Supreme Court Announces Decision Concerning Brexit
According to analysts, the Supreme Court has in its hands the future of the process for the split of the community block
Special
Danny Glover: On the Right Side of the History
Renowned American actor Danny Glover recently visited the House of the Guayabera in Sancti Spiritus, the only institution in Cuba that treasures a collection of our national garment
Cuba’s Third Canopy Station Opens in Trinidad
A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios, Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area
Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path
Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)