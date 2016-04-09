Cruz del Sur Solidarity Brigade Tours Sancti Spiritus
Revolutionaries of the world draw our inspiration from Fidel, said Evaristo Navarrete Manzano, a member of the 34th Cruz del Sur Solidarity-with-Cuba Brigade, currently touring the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus.
Navarrete Manzano, of Chilean origin, first settled in Australia and currently living in New Zealand, was a member of the Communist Party of Chile, reason why he was imprisoned several times after the military coup perpetrated in 1973 by General Augusto Pinochet against the nation’s legitimate president, Salvador Allende. »
Cuba Mourns Death of Interior Minister Carlos Fernández Gondín
The also Hero of the Republic of Cuba passed away on Saturday due to complications from a chronic disease, according to a press release from the Council of Ministers
Deadline for US Obamacare Not Determined Yet
The policy advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has denied that the administration that will take office on January 20 will replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare
Presidential Candidates Begin Campaign in Ecuador
The eight candidates to Ecuador Presidency began a race to gain followers for their government programs, following the start of the electoral campaign for the general election
Alaska Air Group Starts Commercial Flights to Cuba
Alaska Airlines is the last to begin regular flights to the Caribbean island out of the eight authorized to do so by the government of President Barack Obama
Trinidad de Cuba Honored with Visit of Danny Glover (+photos)
The ancient city of Trinidad, in central Cuba, was honored with the visit this Wednesday of the distinguished American actor Danny Glover
Cuba’s Third Canopy Station Opens in Trinidad
A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) in Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area
Special Education, Outstanding Achievement of Cuban Revolution (+photos)
Although special schools existed in Cuba before, it was not until January 4th, 1962, that special education was established as a system in the island
Peak Tourist Season Expected to be Successful in Sancti Spiritus
The current high tourism season has confirmed in Sancti Spiritus the growing trend of the sector in recent years, a fact that could be granted as a tangible response to the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution
Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path
Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)
Fidel Castro Will Live Beyond His Death
The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution is gone, but his legacy will remain forver in present and future generations of Cubans