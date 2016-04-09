The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, located in the district of Bodrum, in the southwestern Aegean Region of Turkey, has been set for restitution

The event, to be held at Havana’s La Pradera International Health Center, will be attended by academics, researchers and social activists from Ecuador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Germany, Canada and South Africa

This January 12, the governments of the Republic of Cuba and the United States of America agreed to take a major step toward the normalization of their migration relations, in order to ensure a regular, safe and orderly migration

John McCoollogh, Church World Service CEO, has reiterated the need to put an end to the economic, financial and trade blockade imposed by the White House on Cuba more than 50 years ago

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has shot in Cuba some scenes for a new video clip with Cuban musician Descemer Bueno and Puerto Rican duo Zion and Lenox

Sancti Spiritus will be represented in the competition by team members Jorge Griñán (49kg), Yosbany Veitía (52kg), and Dariesky Palmero (60kg)

The Cuban First Vice President heads the island’s delegation to the inauguration ceremony of recently re-elected President Daniel Ortega and V.P. Rosario Murillo