Sancti Spiritus Receives Guayabera Shirt from Rene Gonzalez
The Hero of the Republic of Cuba, René González Sehwerert, donated a guayabera of his own to Sancti Spiritus. He wore this shirt, considered by him as the most valuable among his short sleeves guayaberas, when he came to Cuba on April 2012 to visit his sick brother, during his supervised release in the United States.
“My visit was kept private because I had to go back to complete the established term, but when I arrived I heard that Chavez was here under medical treatment, so I asked for permission to see him. It was a unique meeting ”, said the also vice-president of the Jose Marti Cultural Society when delivering the shirt to the House of the Guayabera. »
Turkey to Restore Ancient Mausoleum at Halicarnassus
The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, located in the district of Bodrum, in the southwestern Aegean Region of Turkey, has been set for restitution
Cuba to Host International Symposium on Gender Violence
The event, to be held at Havana’s La Pradera International Health Center, will be attended by academics, researchers and social activists from Ecuador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Germany, Canada and South Africa
Cuba, USA Issue Joint Statement on Migratory Policy
This January 12, the governments of the Republic of Cuba and the United States of America agreed to take a major step toward the normalization of their migration relations, in order to ensure a regular, safe and orderly migration
US Religious Leader Calls for End of Blockade on Cuba
John McCoollogh, Church World Service CEO, has reiterated the need to put an end to the economic, financial and trade blockade imposed by the White House on Cuba more than 50 years ago
Spanish Singer Enrique Iglesias in Cuba for New Video Clip
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has shot in Cuba some scenes for a new video clip with Cuban musician Descemer Bueno and Puerto Rican duo Zion and Lenox
Cuba Reveals Complete List of Fighters for 7th WSB
Sancti Spiritus will be represented in the competition by team members Jorge Griñán (49kg), Yosbany Veitía (52kg), and Dariesky Palmero (60kg)
Nicaragua Can Always Count on Cuba, Said Miguel Díaz-Canel
The Cuban First Vice President heads the island’s delegation to the inauguration ceremony of recently re-elected President Daniel Ortega and V.P. Rosario Murillo
Special
Danny Glover: On the Right Side of the History
Renowned American actor Danny Glover recently visited the House of the Guayabera in Sancti Spiritus, the only institution in Cuba that treasures a collection of our national garment
Cuba’s Third Canopy Station Opens in Trinidad
A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios, Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area
Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path
Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)