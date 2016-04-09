The prize is awarded once a year, and will be delivered during the 70th World Health Assembly, scheduled from May 22nd to 31rd in Geneva

The event is being held at Havana’s Conference Center and is attended by some 3,000 professionals, including delegates from other countries

The Summit, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, also called for unity to uphold the maintenance of peace and stability in the continent

An Argentine treasure hunter aims to raise a British warship which sank off the coast of Uruguay more than 250 years ago, in hopes of uncovering its cargo – thought to be of gold worth £1 billion

The winners of the Casa de las Américas Prize 2017 were announced during the closing event of the cultural program (January 16-26) in the institution’s Che Guevara Hall

After U.S. President Donald Trump announced strong anti-immigrant policy, Ecuador is fighting back

The members of Granma Alazanes team promised to fight each game in the coming Caribbean Baseball Series, to be held in Culiacán, Mexico