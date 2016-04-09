Sancti Spiritus Praises Contribution of Fidel Castro to Local Development
The contribution of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to the socioeconomic development of Sancti Spíritus was highlighted during the last ordinary session of the year held this Wednesday by the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power.
Delegates and guests to the session of the governmental body recalled the key role played by Fidel —who passed away last November 25th— in the design and monitoring of the implementation of programs linked to the development of agriculture, water resources, roads, public health, industry and education, among other areas, which made him paid innumerable visits to the territory after the revolutionary triumph in 1959. »
Cuba Grants Friendship Medal to Danny Glover, Estela and Ernesto Bravo
The Cuban State Council granted the National Medal of Friendship Thursday to documentary filmmakers Estela and Ernesto Bravo and US actor Danny Glover for their solidary support to the Cuban government and people
Cuban Youth to Lead January 2nd March in Havana
The march will honor Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the island’s new generations
Colombia Still Working on Transitional Zones for FARC-EP
The process would have been finished by the end of this year, but delays in getting the zones ready forced to change the schedule
UN: Cuba Submits Document Ratifying Climate Change Agreement
During the ceremony, Ambassador Ana Silvia Rodríguez Abascal noted that the Convention offers a significant contribution to the struggle for the survival of the human species
Charges Presented against Former President Cristina Fernandez
Among the several causes against Fernandez, there is an accusation on supposed plan to favor a public work of local company Austral
Cuban President Sends Condolence Message to Russia
Cuban President Raul Castro has expressed his deepest condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the recent tragic plane crash in the Black Sea, in which 92 people were killed
Sancti Spiritus Athlete among Cuban Best Athletes of the Year
Sancti Spiritus volleyball player Osniel Melgarejo was awarded the rookie of the year recognition, while Mijaín López and Idalis Ortiz were chosen as best athletes of the year
Special
Peak Tourist Season Expected to be Successful in Sancti Spiritus
The current high tourism season has confirmed in Sancti Spiritus the growing trend of the sector in recent years, a fact that could be granted as a tangible response to the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution
Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path
Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)
Fidel Castro Will Live Beyond His Death
The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution is gone, but his legacy will remain forver in present and future generations of Cubans