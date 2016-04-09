Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Comfort and Efficiency: Credentials of the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad

Iberostar Hotel Trinidad is located just a few meters away from Plaza Carrillo. (Photo taken from www.tripadvisor.com)

The high standards of quality and economic efficiency distinguished the performance of the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad in 2016. This is the Ministry of Turismo’s only 5-star hotel in the province of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba.

According to Mayelín Cabello Pérez, deputy director of the facility, the tourist center exceeded forecasted profits and revenues, and reported a hotel occupancy of nearly 92 percent, despite the increase of the commercialization prices in comparison with the previous year.

 

Cuban Entrepreneurs Visit the U.S.A. for Business Discussions

One of the main goals of the visit is to promote the potentialities of Cuba’s maritime-port sector, particularly the new deep-water port in the Mariel Special Development Zone

Donald Trump Becomes 45th USA President this Friday

Almost two months after a wave of spontaneous protests greeted the election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, another nationwide round of protests begins this Friday

Cuban Factory Begins Producing Laptops and Tablets

The factory can manufacture up to 500 devices a day, with a total annual production capacity of 120,000 units, for which the facility has a staff of 80 workers

Avalanche Destroys Luxury Mountain Hotel in Italy

A huge avalanche swallowed up a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong earthquakes rocked the area, burying up to 30 people under tons of snow and debris, officials said on Thursday

Varadero Tourist Resort Granted Environmental Recognition

This environmental category is part of a mechanism designed to favor the sustainability of the tourist activity, and is based on the sustainable coastal monitoring aimed at preserving the beach

Cuba-USA Sign Agreement on Search and Rescue

Cuba and the USA signed a Maritime-Aeronautical Search and Rescue Agreement, so as to strengthen the cooperation for aiding people in danger

British Supreme Court Announces Decision Concerning Brexit

According to analysts, the Supreme Court has in its hands the future of the process for the split of the community block

Danny Glover: On the Right Side of the History

Renowned American actor Danny Glover recently visited the House of the Guayabera in Sancti Spiritus, the only institution in Cuba that treasures a collection of our national garment

Cuba’s Third Canopy Station Opens in Trinidad

A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios, Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area

Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path

Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)


