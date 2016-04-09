The famous Cuban Ballerina Marta García died today in a hospital at 68 years old from lung cancer, according to sources close to the artsist

With the donation of four important guayaberas from renowned personalities, the Technology Fair Guayabera 5.0 was started this Thursday in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

US President Donald Trump criticized the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers, among the country’s most influential and important media

Should the Manager of the Year Award exist in Cuba, the unanimous vote of the present season would go to Carlos Martí, the leader of the surprising Granma Alazanes

The high standards of quality and economic efficiency distinguished the performance of the Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad in 2016. This is the Ministry of Turismo’s only 5-star hotel in the province of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

Usain Bolt will have to return the Olympic gold medal he won as part of the Jamaican 4x100m relay team at the 2008 Beijing Games, after teammate Nesta Carter was sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto informed through Twitter that he will no travel to the White House next week to meet with his United States counterpart Donald Trump