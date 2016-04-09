The also Hero of the Republic of Cuba passed away on Saturday due to complications from a chronic disease, according to a press release from the Council of Ministers

The policy advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has denied that the administration that will take office on January 20 will replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare

The eight candidates to Ecuador Presidency began a race to gain followers for their government programs, following the start of the electoral campaign for the general election

Alaska Airlines is the last to begin regular flights to the Caribbean island out of the eight authorized to do so by the government of President Barack Obama

The ancient city of Trinidad, in central Cuba, was honored with the visit this Wednesday of the distinguished American actor Danny Glover

A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) in Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area

Although special schools existed in Cuba before, it was not until January 4th, 1962, that special education was established as a system in the island