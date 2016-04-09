CELAC Summit Kicks Off with a Moment of Silence for Fidel
Heads of states from the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, participated Tuesday in the opening ceremony of the group’s fifth summit in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, kicking off their meeting with a moment of silence to honor late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
The summit continues Wednesday and the leaders will discuss greater regional cooperation and stronger ties as they brace for an uncertain relationship with the United States under the leadership of Donald Trump
Raúl Castro Arrives in the Dominican Republic
Olympic Legend Usain Bolt Loses Gold Medal After Teammate Fails Drug Test
Usain Bolt will have to return the Olympic gold medal he won as part of the Jamaican 4x100m relay team at the 2008 Beijing Games, after teammate Nesta Carter was sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
Trump Raises Mexican Border Wall Issue on Twitter
US President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders on construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border and suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other countries
Mexico Returns 70 Cubans in Irregular Migratory Situation
The Mexican immigration authorities returned today to Cuba 70 citizens of that island who were in Mexico in an irregular situation
Cuban Baseball Team to 2017 Caribbean Series Announced
Alfredo Despaigne and other 18 players crowned as champions of the Cuban baseball make up the national team to participate in the upcoming Caribbean Series, to take place February 1 to 7 in Culiacán, Mexico
U.S. and Cuba Towards Normalization
U.S. and Cuba have adopted up to now 22 instruments since December 17th of 2014, when the process for normalizing their relations started
5th CELAC Summit Begins in Dominican Republic
The Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has begun today in this eastern Dominican town, in the presence of more than 10 presidents and two prime ministers
Impressive Coastal Floods Recorded in Havana, Cuba (+photos)
Important coastal floods were recorded in Havana as a result of a strong and extensive extra-tropical depression over South Carolina, in the United States, covering all Cuban territory with its wide circulation
Special
Danny Glover: On the Right Side of the History
Renowned American actor Danny Glover recently visited the House of the Guayabera in Sancti Spiritus, the only institution in Cuba that treasures a collection of our national garment
Cuba’s Third Canopy Station Opens in Trinidad
A canopy station has been recently opened at the Valle de los Ingenios, Trinidad, in order to foster adventure tourism and to increase finantial incomes in the area
Raul Castro: We Project that Cuban Economy Will Retake an Ascending Path
Raul Castro Ruz delivered the closing speech of the last session of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (Parliament)