Díaz-Canel congratulates Santiago for hosting patriotic celebration

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the inhabitants of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, host of the central event for the National Rebellion Day, which is celebrated on July 26.

Además, decidió otorgar la condición de destacadas a las provincias de Cienfuegos y Sancti Spíritus, por su estabilidad y avance en las principales tareas trazadas por la máxima dirección de la nación caribeña.

“Congratulations, santiagueros! The July 26 headquarters is yours,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba approved granting Santiago de Cuba the venue of the national event for the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garrisons.

In addition, it decided to grant the status of outstanding to the provinces of Cienfuegos and Sancti Spíritus, for their stability and progress in the main tasks outlined by the highest leadership of the Caribbean nation.