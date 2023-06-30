Ordinary Session of X Legislature of the Cuban Parliament convened

The President of the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, convened the first regular session of that body, in its 10th Legislature.

In the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 111, paragraph c), of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, Lazo, who is also president of the Council of State, convenes this session to be held from 9:00, local time, on July 20 of this year in the capital’s Palacio de Convenciones.

During the second extraordinary session of the legislative body held last May, Lazo said that this next ordinary meeting will deepen the analysis of issues of interest for the citizens.

It will be five days of heated debate, he assured, because not a single issue of interest involving the population will be left out of the Parliament.

Lazo referred to the urgency of critically addressing issues such as food production, one of the aspects that most affect the daily lives of Cubans.

The president of the Legislative also emphasized that the current composition of the Parliament has to achieve in its operation greater transparency in the rendering of accounts, in the presentation of budgets, and more intentional work in the preparation of leaders.

Another issue that must be addressed with equal interest is the attention to young people, he added, and specified that in the next July sessions, the country’s work strategy with children and youth will be analyzed.