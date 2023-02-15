Cuba maintains its commitment to peace in Latin America and the Caribbean

Cuba commemorated the 56th anniversary of the Treaty of Tlatelolco with the commitment to maintain its defense of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

Treaty of Tlatelolco

On his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, said his country will continue to advocate for a world free of nuclear weapons and is honored to be part of a region officially proclaimed Zone of Peace.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry released a message in that virtual space in which it indicated that Havana ratifies its commitment to nuclear disarmament as the highest priority in the field of disarmament, and to non-proliferation in all its aspects.

The Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean -known as the Treaty of Tlatelolco, Mexico- was ratified by all countries of the region.

The purpose of this multilateral mechanism is to prohibit the testing, use, manufacture, acquisition, or deployment of this type of weapon in this part of the planet and is considered an important precedent for the proclamation, in January 2014, of Latin America and the Caribbean as Zone of Peace.