Cuba welcomes the Gibara International Film Festival

The 17th Gibara International Film Festival returns today with great vitality to that city in the Cuban province of Holguín.

Until August 5, the meeting with the seventh art includes talks, tributes, exhibitions, music, theater and the long-awaited exhibition of fiction films and documentaries, both long and short, which will compete for the Lucía awards, delivered at the gala that puts an end to the event.

For this Tuesday, the special presentation at the Jibá cinema of the work Línea Roja by Cuban filmmaker Alejandro Gil, was reserved, while the Municipal Museum will host the Brazilian out-of-competition proposal Corrupio, directed by Daniel Joppert.

Meanwhile, the Colombian short documentary Cielo Roto, directed by María José Alarcón, and the Brazilian film Kevin, by Joana Oliveira, are added to the catalog that will also be presented at said museum.

On this stage, the documentaries in competition Dansaert Legacy, directed by Mouhammadou Sy, and El Arte de Perder, by Sebastián Saam, from Belgium and Germany, respectively, will be shown.

El Güirito Community, for its part, will host the Sabores de Gibara event and the presentation of the play “Cinderella according to the Beatles”, by the children’s theater company La Colmenita.

The visual arts have reserved their space in the lobby of the Jibá cinema with the photographic exhibition Gibara through a cell phone, a look at talent through the lens of Danier Ernesto González.

On this site, the director of the festival, Sergio Benvenuto, will moderate a talk with the actor Luis Alberto García and the legendary costume designer of Cuban cinema, Violeta Cooper, who will receive the 2023 Lucía de Honor Award at the inaugural gala.

The initial day also scheduled a meeting for the press with filmmakers, juries, film professionals and invited artists, an activity that will take place at the Plaza Colón Hotel under the leadership of Marisol Bello.

The Gibara International Film Festival in its 17th edition is scheduled to hold its inaugural gala at the Jibá cinema, where the Lucía de Honor Awards will be presented and the Swiss work Foudre will be screened, directed by Carmen Jaquier and competing in the fiction section.

To close the first night of the festival, music will play a fundamental role with the presentation of the popular group Toques del Río, DJ Rakxo and Electrozona, as well as Luis Barbería and Figaro’s Jazz Club and guests.