The Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma) signed a new cooperation agreement with Chinese joint venture Changheber for the introduction of innovative immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer in the Asian country, it announced via Twitter

Biocubafarma signs cooperation agreement with Chinese company

The Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma) signed a new cooperation agreement with Chinese joint venture Changheber for the introduction of innovative immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer in the Asian country, it announced via Twitter.

Dr. Marta Ayala, director general of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba (CIGB), visited Changheber’s plant in Changchun, China, where QuimiHib vaccines are produced in phase 3 clinical trials.

During the visit, a technology transfer contract was signed for the CIGB247 project, which will allow the research, production, and development of a product for the treatment of different types of cancer. It is expected that obtaining the sanitary registration of this product in China will allow its commercialization in other countries and benefit the population of both nations.

This collaboration further strengthens relations between China and Cuba in the field of biotechnology and represents an important opportunity for cancer treatment worldwide.

Biocubafarma is the main business group in the Cuban biopharmaceutical sector, comprising more than 30 institutions.