Title 42 has been enforced since March 2020, used to expel over 2 million migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border, blocking them from seeking asylum. Thousands have been forced to wait in Mexico, where they hoped they would be finally allowed to safely enter the U.S. to apply for relief when Title 42 was lifted this week.
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks lifting of Title 42 restrictions on asylum seekers
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending the contested Trump-era Title 42 pandemic policy that was set to end Wednesday.
