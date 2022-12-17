Twitter disbands Trust and Safety Council, formed to fight harassment and protect children

In another move, Twitter suspended the account of @ElonJet, which tracked the movements of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s private jet. Musk previously vowed not to block the account. Elon Musk is a business magnate and investor. He is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, angel investor, CEO and

In another move, Twitter suspended the account of @ElonJet, which tracked the movements of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s private jet. Musk previously vowed not to block the account.

Elon Musk is a business magnate and investor. He is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, angel investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc., owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. and founder of The Boring Company. With an estimated net worth of around $164 billion, primarily due to beneficial ownership of 424 million shares of Tesla and a 44% interest in SpaceX, Musk is the second-wealthiest person in the world.