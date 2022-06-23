The Family Code enters a decisive stage

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed Wednesday that the island’s society is approaching a decisive stage for the approval of the Code of Families.

Family Code in Cuba in key of science

As September, the month chosen to hold the referendum- gets near, the Cuban president considered that “it is a moment in which we cannot be complacent.”

“Undoubtedly, there is a recognition of the virtues of the Code by an important part of the population, but we can and have the potential to reach more people,” he said.

He added that there is also a recognition by Cubans of the Drafting Commission and the specialists who have led the explanation processes.

The head of state considered that it is necessary to work person to person, house to house, family to family, youth to youth, worker to worker.

“It is time also to explain how the Referendum will be, how the vote will be taken, what is the question to be asked, how the validity of the process will be measured so that people participate consciously,” he added.

He stressed that this is a Code of Families, above all, of spirit, feelings, and understanding towards a group of unresolved problems in the island’s society.

In this meeting with the Drafting Commission – led by the member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda – the leaders of the Federation of Cuban Women and the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution explained the work they are conducting in the communities to continue explaining and clarifying everything related to the Code.

In July, the latest version of the Code of Families will be submitted to the deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

If it receives the green light, the referendum for its final approval should be held in September.