Safety of anti-Covid-19 vaccines applied to Cuban children endorsed

The excellent results of the Cuban anti-Covid-19 Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines in the pediatric clinical trial were shared with the scientific community in the MedRxiv repository

95 percent of children showed seroconversion (a four-fold increase in antibodies) after two doses, while 100 percent was reached after the third dose.

According to Dagmar García, Director of Research at the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), in charge of the development of the immunogens, the data collected to date are of worldwide relevance.

With a heterologous scheme with two injections of Soberana 02 and one of Soberana Plus, every 28 days, it was evidenced that the vaccination was safe, with no reports of severe events and where only local pain had a frequency of more than 10 percent, she said.

In the panel of convalescent children, the immune response with two doses of Soberana 02 was superior to that induced by natural infection, she said.

Garcia remarked that the appearance of neutralizing antibodies against the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the specific T-cell response against the virus were observed.

MedRxiv is a free online archiving and distribution server for complete but unpublished manuscripts in the medical, clinical, and health-related sciences.

Preprints are preliminary reports of work yet to be certified by peer review.