Respect and Persuade, Attributes of Inalvis on the Streets

On streets, highways, in the morning or in the afternoon, depending on the shift she gets, Inalvis Azahares Rodríguez can be seen on her gray Suzuki motorcycle with license number 544.

Her straight black hair below her protective helmet and resting on her back are characteristics that distinguish her among her companions, along with her tender face and upright stance on the stirrups of her “ride”.

“I’ve always liked military life,” she expressed with delight when the Cuban News Agency (ACN) surprised her in full work in the city of Sancti Spíritus; and she immediately added:

“When I had the opportunity to join the ranks of the Ministry of Interior, I became a public order agent, and then I took a cyclist course for six months at the National Basic Training and Driving School of the National Revolutionary Police, in Havana.

“I’ve never fallen off the motorcycle, she sentenced with a discreet smile, perhaps because I’m not overconfident while driving it and I’m always attentive to the wheel; at first it was hard for me to master it because I was very skinny; now I’ve gained more pounds and that helps me control it better”.

For the 28-year-old, her main loves are her two children (one six years old and the other two and a half) and military life for which, according to her, she feels great passion, that’s why “if I were born again I’d try to belong to an armed institution.

This elegant girl, dressed in the intense blue uniform of motorized patrol is also often seen taking care of different caravans and always proud of this job that for decades was reserved only for men.

“The female sex does not prevent us from being able to carry out any work; and we owe that, to a great extent, to the Federation of Cuban Women, an organization that has greatly helped the emancipation of women in our country”.

The hardest part for her is going to a traffic accident, especially when there are deaths and injuries, which she endorses with her words: “I have to get over that moment, because my first instinct is to save the lives of those who are injured; it’s something I can never give up.”

Without authoritarianism, she ensures compliance with Traffic Law, since “we must not mistreat citizens, but we must correct their mistakes, that’s why we must call their attention gently and professionalism, although it is always better to prevent.”

“The most important thing is to respect and convince of the fault committed by pedestrians or vehicle drivers,” says the young woman at the end of the small dialogue, who is willing at all times to avoid traffic accidents, which, according to her, happen in most cases due to negligence on the streets.