Every Cuban territory is finalizing details to guarantee the success of the referendum on the new Family Code slated for September 25.

Preparations for the referendum on the Family Code move forward

According to electoral authorities, the training they have received is essential after they took office at the end of July.

As part of their attributions, the commissions they make have identified the members of the electoral tables, citizens of recognized values in the community, who will take office on the day of the scrutiny.

During the process, priority was also given to the completion of the electoral structures at all levels, and the identification of the members of the auxiliary groups that will work in processing information, supervisors, and collaborators.

Likewise, the different polling stations are being readied as well as the communications and the means of transportation that will support the process.

The voters’ lists are currently being prepared and will shortly be published in accessible places so that people can verify that they are included in the electoral roll.