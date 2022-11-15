Prensa Latina launches its 2022 Sports Survey

Prensa Latina news agency on Monday launched the 58th edition of its annual Sports Survey to select the best athletes in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022.

The reception of votes will be open from today, and media organizations from all over the world can participate to choose the main men’s and women’s athletes and the best team of the year after the final count.

The deadline to cast votes is December 22 and the results will be announced one day later. The votes from the media (radio, television, and printed press, not in a personal capacity), may be sent to the following electronic address: deportes@prensa-latina.cu.

We remind you that any media can vote on equal terms for an athlete not included in the list of suggestions and their choices will be taken into consideration.