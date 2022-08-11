Pope Francis close to Cuba

In his weekly meeting with the faithful in the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican, he said: “Let us ask our Mother, Queen of Heaven, to watch over the victims of this tragedy and their families”.
“May she intercede for all of us before the Lord so that we may know how to give witness to faith and hope in the life of the future world. May God bless you.”
Earlier, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, sent a telegram, on behalf of the Supreme Pontiff, to the highest ecclesiastical authorities of Cuba, in which he expressed his condolences for what happened on the island.
