PAHO warns of increase in COVID-19 cases in the Americas

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned about the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in the American continent during the last week. The director of the health agency, Carissa Etienne, detailed in a press conference held virtually, that last week the number of coronavirus infections amounted to one million 87,390, and 4,155 deaths were reported.

Etienne acknowledged that before the introduction of COVID-19 on the continent, a decrease in cases of influenza was reported; however, so far in 2022, the circulation of the flu virus has been recorded, even outside the seasonal stage.

Given this reality, PAHO urged not to neglect the protocols put into practice for the containment of COVID-19; at the same time it suggested health systems to be resilient in terms of taking advantage of the experiences accumulated during the pandemic period, in the identification of the respiratory virus variants circulating.

In addition to this, close surveillance of other diseases such as Monkeypox, with respect to which a probable increase in cases is expected in the coming days, but a low risk of serious situations for the population is estimated, according to the director of the regional health organization.

PAHO also discussed the impact of climate change on health situations in the region, and explained that with the start of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean today, countries should be fully aware of their vulnerable areas and populations, as well as the health facilities that could be affected by rains, hurricanes and floods.

In this regard, Etienne referred to the long-term investment plan developed with the support of PAHO’s smart hospital program, which is resistant to natural disasters and the renovation of health centers in regions vulnerable to natural disasters.