Over 9 million people in Cuba have completed the anti-COVID 19 vaccination scheme

Cuban health ministry ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym)) reported today that 9 970 913 people (90 %) have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, with the immunogens developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

Most of the vaccination sites are located in educational centers. (Photo: Yoan Pérez / Escambray).

By the end of June 20, 10 677 066 people had received at least one dose, including COVID-19 convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.

Of this figure, 9 414 537 people have received a second dose and 9 115 803 a third one.

MINSAP details that 7 370 310 people have received booster doses, 324 538 of them as part of clinical studies, and 7 045 772 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.

In total, 38 312 198 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba in March 2020, 1,105,795 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 1,097,119 (99.2%) have recovered.