Havana’s Casa de las Américas calls Musicology Prize

The Havana-based Casa de las Américas has called on Latin American and Caribbean composers to participate in the 18th edition of its Musicology Contest, which will be held online this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The website of the prestigious cultural institution reports that interested authors should submit previously unpublished works that contribute to a better, comprehensive understanding of Latin American and Caribbean music and cultures.

The works will be received via online through the platform http://premiocasa.cu.

Dateline is February 11th, 2022.

A jury, made up of prestigious musicologists and musicians from across our region will grant prizes in several different categories, including composition, performance, folk and traditional music and critic’s award.