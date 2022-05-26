Gallos and Leñadores / Sancti Spíritus and Las Tunas strike first in Cuban baseball quarterfinals

The Gallos de Sancti Spíritus and the Leñadores de Las Tunas struck first in the quarterfinal phase of the &1 National Baseball Series, which began Wednesday precisely at the home of the winners.

26 May, 2022 - 10:49am

The Sancti Spiritus team demonstrated on the field the reason for its positive results in the qualifying stage. (Photos: Vicente Brito/Escambray)
At the José Antonio Huelga stadium in the capital of the Spíritus, Eriel Sánchez’s students defeated the Vegueros de Pinar del Río 5×1 with a 5×1 slate, credit to Yoen Socarrás (10-3) and defeat to Vladimir Baños (8-4).

The leaders of the regular phase batted 10 hits and committed two errors in a game that went smoothly due to Socarrás’ dominance in eight innings and Yanieski Duardo’s good “stopper” in the ninth.

Madero in hand were Fréderich Cepeda (4-2) and Carlos Gómez (4-2), while Juan Carlos Arencibia (5-2) and Jorge Rojas (3-2) were outstanding for the greenbacks.

To the east, the Tuneros defeated the Cocodrilos de Matanzas (5×4), reigning runners-up, in a game with 17 hits and no errors.

The palms went to Pablo Civil’s designated pitcher, Yudier Rodríguez León (6-4), who worked the entire route with seven hits, four clean runs, two strikeouts and two tickets. Offensive support for his work came mainly from Andrés de la Cruz (4-2), Danel Castro (4-3) and Yosvani Alarcón (2 CI).

On the Matanzas side, Yadil Mujica (3-2), Jefferson Delgado (3-2) and Javier Camero (4-1, 2 CI) stood out with the lumber. Dariel Góngora (8-6) took the setback.

These teams will face each other again this Thursday, when Granma versus Industriales and Mayabeque versus Ciego de Avila will also start the series. 

