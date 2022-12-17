EU adopts ninth round of anti-Russia sanctions

The EU has passed its ninth package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, according to a statement published on the website of the European Council on Friday.

The new measures are meant to step up pressure on Russia and its government.

According to the document, the latest restrictions include new export controls and restrictions on dual-use goods and technology, along with goods and technology that could be used in the defense and security sector.

The measures target key chemicals, nerve agents, night-vision and radio-navigation equipment, as well as electronics and IT components.

Moreover, Brussels has expanded the list of entities connected to Russia’s military and industrial complex by an additional 168 enterprises that are now targeted by sectoral sanctions. Some of the entities are located in Crimea or Sevastopol and are included into the list to avoid circumvention.

The EU authorities have also expanded their export ban on goods and technology related to the aviation and space sectors, including aircraft engines and their parts.

This restrictions will target both manned and unmanned aircraft, meaning that the ban will apply to direct sales of drone engines to the sanctions-hit nation and to any third country that could supply drones.

Brussels has also revealed a plan to freeze the assets of two more Russian banks, and to include the Russian Regional Development Bank on the list of Russian state-owned or controlled entities that are subject to a full transaction ban.

Under the latest decision, four more media outlets, including NTV, NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Perviy Channel will be deprived of their broadcasting licenses in the EU.