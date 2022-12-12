Digital political communication will be the focus of Cuban journalists’ debates

The workshop on tools for political communication and audiovisual production in the convergence scenario will exchange with international experts promoted by the Union of Journalists of Cuba.

The foreign guests, members of the Organizing Committee of the Colloquium Patria, will analyze, together with students from the University of Havana, the concept of the free press, given the presence of the Law of Social Communication in the National Assembly of People’s Power.

There will also be a conference entitled The press, freedom of expression and the lies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, book presentations, and a workshop at Casa de las Americas on hate speech and polarization in digital platforms.

Representatives of national media such as Cubadebate, Granma, Radio Rebelde, Juventud Rebelde, and Cubavisión Internacional will take part in the exchanges and the program also includes an overview of the battle of the Mexican left in social networks, tactics, and strategies.