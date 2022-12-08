Díaz-Canel concludes visit to Grenada and his Caribbean tour

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel said that his intense tour of the Caribbean concluded on Thursday.

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

According to the president´s Twitter account, in each of the places he visited, he was able to confirm the validity of the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), as well as the special relationship he established with the Caribbean brothers and continued by Army General Raúl Castro.

As part of his last day in Grenada, the Cuban head of state placed a wreath at the Memorial dedicated to the 24 Cubans who had fallen alongside the Grenadians in combat during the U.S. invasion of that nation.

“We remember Maurice Bishop (1944-1983), leader of the heroic revolution that marked the destiny of Grenada,” he added.

Díaz-Canel met with Cuban collaborators, the staff of the diplomatic mission, and friends of Cuba in Grenada, many of them graduates of classrooms in the West Indian nation to share their experiences during this visit.

On December 3, the Cuban president and a high-level delegation began their Caribbean tour that included St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Grenada