Díaz-Canel celebrates the 75th anniversary of Cuba’s membership in UNESCO

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel hailed the 75th anniversary of the country’s entry into the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the ties of collaboration.

It is more than seven decades of uninterrupted cooperation in the promotion of shared values, said the President on Twitter and thanked the organization for the spaces opened to publicize the advances in education, culture, science, and communication of the Caribbean nation.

He also expressed gratitude for UNESCO’s support in the fight against the U.S. blockade of Cuba. He noted that the organization’s contribution has been timely and responsible in all areas of its competence.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the multilateral organization, Audrey Azoulay, highlighted the 75th anniversary of Cuba’s becoming a member.

They are 75 years of friendship, but also, above all, 75 years of cooperation and action to defend the common goods of humanity, which are education, culture, information, and science, she stressed in a message.

Azoulay affirmed that the ties between the multilateral entity and the island reflect a vibrant collaboration.

In this sense, she described Cuba as a reference partner in education, a sector that UNESCO considers the key to the future.