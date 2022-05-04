Despite a significant reduction in cases, Cuba to maintain anti-Covid-19 measures

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged not to neglect hygienic-sanitary measures against Covid-19, even though scientists’ forecasts indicate a decrease in confirmed and hospitalized cases.

In a regular meeting with experts from the country, the specialists ratified that the national territory should maintain control of the disease during the coming weeks.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, informed that at the end of April, Cuba reduced the transmission of the epidemic by 40.1 percent compared to March.

According to the website of the Presidency, Díaz-Canel said that this goal had been hard work, but nothing that has been done or is yet to be done calls for peace of mind.

In another part of the meeting, the scientists evaluated the Integrated Surveillance System for Antimicrobial Resistance in the context of the One Health approach, defended by the World Health Organization.

This approach is based on the concept that the health priority in this century is to avoid the cross-border spread of infectious diseases to prevent a global pandemic. This strategy has failed in the case of Covid-19.

The synergy between One Health and the national health strategy for sustainable development is a project approved in June 2021 under the Science, Technology, and Innovation Macro program reported the Presidency site.

According to experts, it is a plan to achieve optimal Health for people, animals, plants and the environment through prevention, control and rapid response to any danger through intersectoral and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Díaz-Canel also presided today over the exchange with authorities from all the country’s territories to learn about the epidemiological situation of each one.