Days against Homophobia and Transphobia to be held from May 4-21

The 15th edition of the Cuban Days against Homophobia and Transphobia began this Wednesday, and will run until May 21, under the slogan “All Rights for All Families”.

According to the Director of the National Center for Sex Education CENESEX, Dr. Mariela Castro Espín, this time it will be dedicated to Cuban love, Revolution and Socialism.

The Cuban days will support the draft of the Code of Families, which promotes respect and dignity of family plurality.

In remarks at a press conference in Havana, Castro Espin said that the recently concluded popular consultation demonstrated the capacity of the Cuban people to contribute to the country’s political and legislative decisions.

The Cuban days against homophobia and Transphobia will be held in face-to-face spaces and under the slogan “All rights for all families”.

They will have a broad academic and activist program, including the traditional Cuban conga against homophobia and Transphobia.

Dr. Castro Espín highlighted the complexity of the global context in which conservative and fundamentalist positions threaten the conquests of women around the world.

This edition of the conference will focus on the need for sexual rights to be guaranteed as human rights and for them to be exercised under equal conditions by all Cuban families without distinctions.