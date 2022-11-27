Cubans to elect their delegates to the People’s Power

Around eight million Cubans are summoned to vote this Sunday, at the polls, for those they consider should be delegates to the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power, a genuine act of democracy and whose political transcendence acquires greater dimensions due to the exceptional conditions that the Revolution is living.

Más de 354 000 espirituanos están convocados a las urnas este domingo para elegir a sus delegados del Poder Popular. (Foto: Alexey Mompeller/Facebook)

The 23,480 polling stations throughout the country have been open since 7:00 a.m., where voters will directly and secretly vote for the candidate nominated in their respective areas, someone with enough qualities and capabilities to be the delegate of their constituency.

As reported by Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), in recent meetings with neighbors, 26,746 Cubans were nominated for that responsibility. Those elected will be representatives of the people for a five year-term before the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power.

Precisely when the nomination assemblies were taking place, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Party’s Central Committee and President of the Republic wrote on his Twitter account:

“Attention Cuba, delegate elections are coming. #YoVotoEl27 for those who can transform the neighborhood. It is the task of great people”.

This Sunday will be in the first round of elections, and the second round will be on December 4, in those constituencies where none of the candidates obtains more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast.

It is also significant that for the first time some 22,205 young people will exercise their right to vote.

Other details reaffirm the transparency of the Cuban electoral process: the custody of the ballot boxes today by thousands of pioneers, the presence of patriotic symbols, and the right of every citizen to witness the counting of the ballots when the polling stations close at 6:00 p.m.