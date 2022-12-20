Cuban students dedicate congress to centenary of their organization

The Federation of Cuban University Students (FEU) will close this Tuesday its 10th Congress, in the context of the centenary of the organization, which brings together students from all over the country.

Today’s event, to be held at the Havana Convention Palace, will bring together more than 300 delegates and guests, and culminates a process of debates and meetings developed during the last months in all higher education centers.

The current challenges of the FEU and the ways to make an effective contribution to the construction of Cuban socialism by strengthening the links of the student body with its organization were among the main issues addressed by the participants.

Grouped in commissions, the students addressed on Monday issues such as organic functioning, teaching and research, university extension, and communication and international relations.

Previously, in a plenary session held in the capital’s Museum of the Revolution, the young people proposed their candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).

Founded on December 20, 1922 by the young communist leader Julio Antonio Mella, the FEU quickly became a protagonist in the struggles of Cuban students for their rights, and overflowed the educational centers to become actively involved in actions aimed at national emancipation.

From its ranks emerged leaders such as Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, and José Antonio Echeverría, Honorary President of the organization and symbol of the student struggles in Cuba.

For its current president, Karla Santana, the FEU today has the challenge of honoring its historical commitment, channeling the university student force and transcending the walls to join in the transformation of society, be part of its growth and articulate the student body in pursuit of the interests of the people of Cuba and its Revolution.