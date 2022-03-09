Cuban regulation authority authorizes registration of drug for the treatment of Alzheimer´s Disease

The Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved a conditional sanitary registration of Neuro-Epo, a drug from the Molecular Engineering Center with neuroprotective properties for the treatment of mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The regulatory body said on Tuesday that conditional registration is established to confirm the results of the Phase 3 clinical efficacy study.

The registration granted will be valid for three years from the date of issuance of the registration certificate.

Neuro-Epo, developed by the Molecular Engineering  Center in collaboration with other BioCubaFarma institutions,  is a nasal formulation.

The results of the Phase II-III clinical trial with this product in patients with mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease were encouraging, as recently reported by CIM authorities.

