Cuban President calls for boosting public health digitalization

President Miguel Díaz-Canel called Tuesday to prioritize the computerization of health services in Cuba as another way to improve the attention to the population and the advances in this field.

The President took part in a meeting with directors of the country’s hospitals, in which participants reported on the process of computerization of health services as part of the work that has been carried out in this area for more than 20 years, reported local TV.

In this regard, Díaz-Canel stressed the importance of digitizing all the information in the family doctor’s offices, the basic cell of primary health care in the country.

He assured that the offices had all the health information of the Cuban population. Still, this data can also be beneficial in other activities from the social point of view to improve the attention of citizens and the lives of Cubans.

During the meeting, directors of important centers such as the Hermanos Ameijeiras Surgical Clinical Hospital and the National Center for Minimal Access Surgery, both in Havana, presented the experiences of these institutions in developing informatics techniques in the sector.

It was noted that, among other achievements, the computerization of public health makes it possible to provide better quality care to patients, improve teaching practices and facilitate remote medical practices.