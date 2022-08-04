Cuban Parliament reiterates solidarity with China

The National Assembly of People’s Power International Relations Commission reiterated on Wednesday its firm support for the “One China” principle.

It condemned the interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China and the provocative actions of the U.S. Government that threatened its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Commission also decried any move designed by the White House that paves the way for rising tensions regarding the issue of Taiwan, which is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

The text concluded by expressing its support for the Declaration of the Cuban Foreign Ministry and reiterated our solidarity with the National People’s Congress, the Government, and the people of the People’s Republic of China.